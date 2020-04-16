Gross, Geraldine F. WATERVLIET Geraldine F. Gross, 59, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, peacefully at home. Geraldine, born and raised in Lansingburgh, was the daughter of the late Herman Gross and Angeline Savas- Gross. Geraldine was the devoted partner to the late Joseph Montepare Jr.Geraldine loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed creating and selling custom jewelry. Geraldine is survived by her twin daughters, Kristen (Jeremy) Wilson and Angelica Brown. She was the loving "Yaya" to Abigail Rector. She will also be missed by her niece Angela Mauriello. Geraldine was predeceased by her siblings, Philip Gross and MaryAnn Gross-Wright. Services will be held privately by the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020