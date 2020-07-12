O'Connell, Geraldine F. RENSSELAER Geraldine F. "Sissy" O'Connell (Nardacci), 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born on November 29, 1948, Sissy was the daughter of Fred Nardacci and Geraldine Nardacci (Nolan) of Broadway. She was a graduate of St. John's Academy ('69). She was a lifelong communicant of St. John's Parish in Rensselaer. She graduated from St. Catherine's in Albany as a child care technician. Sissy worked for 20 years in the newborn nursery at St. Peter's Hospital. Sissy was predeceased by many family members she was close to including her father, Fred; her mother Geraldine; and her sister, Jacqueline Nardacci. She was also predeceased by her grandmother, Angelina Nardacci (Battista), and many beloved aunts and uncles. Sissy is survived by her husband Thomas J. "Timmy" O'Connell; and son Thomas J. "Timmy" O'Connell, Jr.; as well as her siblings, Kathy Nardacci (Josie), Maureen Nardacci (Jennifer, Thomas), John Nardacci (Linda, Ava, Anthony) and Lisa Alteri (Rick, Ashley); and many nieces, nephews and cousins including, Theresa Farrell (Tim, Griffin), Jennifer Nardacci, Thomas Nardacci (Anne, Marie, Thomas). Also, Sissy was godmother to Joanne Nolette, Thomas Nardacci, Erin Keneston, and Ava Nardacci. She is also survived by her best friend since 4th grade Loretta Neville (Macci). Like many members of her family, Sissy was active in Democratic politics in the city of Rensselaer. She served for 20 years as a committeewoman and member of the Rensselaer City Democratic Committee and Rensselaer Women's Democratic Club. She was also a member of the Sons & Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. A special note of appreciation is due to Sissy's many doctors and medical professionals, particularly Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane and Dr. Lance Sullenberger. A private family service will be convened at the convenience of the family though W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home in Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to remember Sissy in a special way may donate in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com