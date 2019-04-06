Engel, Geraldine Gibson ALBANY Geraldine Gibson Engel, 93 of Grant Ave. passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing Home in East Greenbush. Born in Albany one August 22, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Sophie Danko and Clark Gibson. She graduated from Philip Schuyler High School, Junior College of Albany and received her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Russell Sage College and retired from the NYS Insurance Department. She was predeceased by her former husband, H. Milo Engel; her younger brothers, Robert and James Gibson; her younger sister, Virginia Supka; and her older brother, Jack A. Gibson, who was awarded the Silver Star medal in World War II. Geraldine had her brother Jack A. Gibson returned home from Hawaii and re-interred in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. She raised $2,230 through donations. The Reilly & Son Funeral Home donated their services and made all of the arrangements. A close friend of Mr. Reilly, John Egan, the former CEO of the Albany Airport donated the air fare. The balance of the money raised for his return, $159, was donated to the Honor Guard for personal expenses. She leaves behind her three sons and their wives, Jack and Toni Engel, Paul and Cathie Engel and Mark and Nancy Engel; her daughter, Cindy Engel; and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wish to make contributions can send a donation to the Mohawk-Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 reillyandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Gibson Engel.
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
1200 Central Ave
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 459-1200
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019