1/1
Geraldine Janet (Dunn) Hayford
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hayford, Geraldine Janet (Dunn) ALBANY Geraldine "Gerry" Hayford went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Albany in 1941, Geraldine was the eldest daughter of the late Stanley and Anne Dunn. She was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School and The College of Saint Rose. Gerry was a skilled and dedicated high school English teacher who spent most of her 30-year career at Colonie Central High School before retiring in 1995. Geraldine met her future husband, Dr. Paul Hayford, during graduate school at the State University of New York at Albany. She and Paul were married in 1970 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in June. They resided in Albany during most of their married life. Following her retirement, Gerry taught women's Bible studies at Loudonville Community Church, where she was a member for nearly 40 years. She and her family spent many summers vacationing on Cape Cod, enjoying the Cape's nature trails, kettle ponds, and National Seashore beaches. Geraldine was known for being a willing and compassionate listener. Her family teased her about that ability, asking her whose life story she had heard in her latest conversation with a friend or a new acquaintance. She is survived by her loving husband and by their son, Stephen Hayford, Esq., of Watervliet; her brother, John (Janet) Dunn and sister, Susan Kelly, both of East Greenbush; and sister-in-law, Janice (Art) Weiselogel of Omaha, Neb. She leaves five nieces and four nephews: John (Sharon) Dunn, Maureen (Stephen) Janowski, Kathleen Ramon, Colleen (Donald) Savage, and James Kelly, all of East Greenbush, Michael (Jacqueline) Dunn and Brian (Laurel) Dunn of Colonie, Tara (Peter) Aves of London, and Erin (Daniel) Etoll-Jones of Omaha; as well as 21 grandnieces and grandnephews. Geraldine was a beautiful person with a loving heart. While her family and friends are deeply grieved by her passing, we are thankful that she is now at rest in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in a place where there is no cancer, no chemotherapy, no fear, no sorrow, and no pain. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 12 p.m. in the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Rd., Loudonville. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed and masks must be worn. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the endowment fund of the Loudonville Christian School, 374 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Loudonville Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Loudonville Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved