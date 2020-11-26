Hayford, Geraldine Janet (Dunn) ALBANY Geraldine "Gerry" Hayford went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Albany in 1941, Geraldine was the eldest daughter of the late Stanley and Anne Dunn. She was a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School and The College of Saint Rose. Gerry was a skilled and dedicated high school English teacher who spent most of her 30-year career at Colonie Central High School before retiring in 1995. Geraldine met her future husband, Dr. Paul Hayford, during graduate school at the State University of New York at Albany. She and Paul were married in 1970 and celebrated their 50th anniversary in June. They resided in Albany during most of their married life. Following her retirement, Gerry taught women's Bible studies at Loudonville Community Church, where she was a member for nearly 40 years. She and her family spent many summers vacationing on Cape Cod, enjoying the Cape's nature trails, kettle ponds, and National Seashore beaches. Geraldine was known for being a willing and compassionate listener. Her family teased her about that ability, asking her whose life story she had heard in her latest conversation with a friend or a new acquaintance. She is survived by her loving husband and by their son, Stephen Hayford, Esq., of Watervliet; her brother, John (Janet) Dunn and sister, Susan Kelly, both of East Greenbush; and sister-in-law, Janice (Art) Weiselogel of Omaha, Neb. She leaves five nieces and four nephews: John (Sharon) Dunn, Maureen (Stephen) Janowski, Kathleen Ramon, Colleen (Donald) Savage, and James Kelly, all of East Greenbush, Michael (Jacqueline) Dunn and Brian (Laurel) Dunn of Colonie, Tara (Peter) Aves of London, and Erin (Daniel) Etoll-Jones of Omaha; as well as 21 grandnieces and grandnephews. Geraldine was a beautiful person with a loving heart. While her family and friends are deeply grieved by her passing, we are thankful that she is now at rest in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in a place where there is no cancer, no chemotherapy, no fear, no sorrow, and no pain. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 12 p.m. in the Loudonville Community Church, 374 Loudon Rd., Loudonville. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed and masks must be worn. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the endowment fund of the Loudonville Christian School, 374 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com