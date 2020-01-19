Wager, Geraldine L. TROY Geraldine L. Wager, 65 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on January 12, 2020, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Jean LeBeau Wager. Geri was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, class of '73 and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1976 to 1982. Survivors include her daughter, Jessie Vandenburgh (Darin); sisters, Barbara Stevens (Bob), Carol Cooper (John) and Kathy Benoit; brother, Robert D. Wager; grandchildren, Christian and Alyssa Vandenburgh; and great-granddaughter, Aaliyah. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville at 1 p.m. with full military honors. Contributions may be made in Geri's name to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020