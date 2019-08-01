Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine M. Rosebrook. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Shenendehowa United Methodist Church 971 Route 146 Clifton Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosebrook, Geraldine M. HALFMOON Geraldine M. Rosebrook, age 89 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on December 20, 1929, in Salem, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Flora Beaty. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Rosebrook; daughter Christine A. Rosebrook; her sons, Brian R. Rosebrook and Gregory A. Rosebrook; and her brothers, Orville, Burton, and Frank Beaty. Geraldine was a graduate of Albany Business College. She was a very faithful woman, and was very active in St. James United Methodist Church in Kingston, and Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park, serving as a past president of United Methodist Women in both churches, and taught Sunday School at St. James United Methodist. Most recently, she enjoyed her weekly visits from Brother Paul from Shenendehowa United Methodist. She was awarded the 2007 Saratoga County Citizen of the Year Award, and served on the Alliance of Mental Illness in Saratoga Springs for 22 years. She loved tending to her garden and watching cardinals. She is survived by her daughter and primary caregiver, Debbie (Jody) Rosebrook-Paige; sons, John (Kathy) Rosebrook Jr., and Ronald (Stacey) Rosebrook; grandchildren, John Rosebrook III, Carrie McDonald, Mark Rosebrook, Jennifer Rosebrook-French, and Brian Rosebrook; and her great-grandchildren Zachary, Jacob, Maria, Ryder, and Nash Rosebrook. She is also survived by her friend and caregiver Kathy Adsit-Rosebrook; and her special friends, Jackie Parker and Ricki Delmerico. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences, please visit







