Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine T. Nardacci. View Sign Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Nardacci, Geraldine T. RENSSELAER Geraldine "Gerry" T. Nardacci, 91, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1928 in Northampton, Mass. and was the loving daughter of the late Thomas Nolan and Lillian Walsh. Gerry owned and operated Nardacci's Broadway Food Market in Rensselaer for 50 years with her late husband, Fred. In her retirement years, Gerry enjoyed traveling with her daughters to Hawaii, Cape Cod, Grand Canyon, and Las Vegas. She especially enjoyed visiting Chicago to spend time with her daughter, Lisa, and her family and her annual trip to Ogunquit, Maine, with her daughters and dear friends Nettie DiMura and Maria Mirabile. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John's The Evangelist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Chapter 1683. In addition, she was a long time member of the Rensselaer Democratic Committee. She was a very generous woman and donated to several Veteran Organizations in memory of her husband. Gerry was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending school activities and events for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Gerry loved family gatherings, holidays, Hallmark Movies, The Young and the Restless and going out to lunch with the girls. She was an active and a beloved member of the community and was often affectionately referred to by many as "Nanny". She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Gerry is survived by her children, Kathleen (Josie) Nardacci of East Greenbush, Geraldine (Tim) O'Connell of Rensselaer, Maureen Nardacci of Rensselaer, John (Linda) Nardacci, and Lisa (Rick) Alteri of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Nardacci, Thomas (Anne) Nardacci, Thomas O'Connell, Ashley Alteri, Ava and Anthony Nardacci; her great-grandchildren, Marie and Thomas Nardacci; her grandpup's Freddie and Coco as well as many nieces and nephews. Gerry was predeceased by her parents; her husband Fred; her beloved daughter Jackie; her great-grandchildren, William Nolan Nardacci and Catherine Torrey Nardacci; her sisters, Lenore LaPoint and Rosemarie Hallenbeck; her nephew Dominick LaPoint; her niece Linda Hallenbeck; and her dear friend Peggy Mink. The family would like to thank the compassionate care-givers from Hospice, Beth, Sandy and Paula. In addition, words cannot express our appreciation for the care, compassion and dedication that Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane brought to our mother and our family for over 30 years, especially in her final days. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at St. John The Evangelist & St. Joseph's Church, Rensselaer where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 8 at W.J. Lyons Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave, Rensselaer. Contributions may be made in Gerry's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.







Nardacci, Geraldine T. RENSSELAER Geraldine "Gerry" T. Nardacci, 91, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1928 in Northampton, Mass. and was the loving daughter of the late Thomas Nolan and Lillian Walsh. Gerry owned and operated Nardacci's Broadway Food Market in Rensselaer for 50 years with her late husband, Fred. In her retirement years, Gerry enjoyed traveling with her daughters to Hawaii, Cape Cod, Grand Canyon, and Las Vegas. She especially enjoyed visiting Chicago to spend time with her daughter, Lisa, and her family and her annual trip to Ogunquit, Maine, with her daughters and dear friends Nettie DiMura and Maria Mirabile. She was a lifelong communicant of St. John's The Evangelist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Chapter 1683. In addition, she was a long time member of the Rensselaer Democratic Committee. She was a very generous woman and donated to several Veteran Organizations in memory of her husband. Gerry was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending school activities and events for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Gerry loved family gatherings, holidays, Hallmark Movies, The Young and the Restless and going out to lunch with the girls. She was an active and a beloved member of the community and was often affectionately referred to by many as "Nanny". She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Gerry is survived by her children, Kathleen (Josie) Nardacci of East Greenbush, Geraldine (Tim) O'Connell of Rensselaer, Maureen Nardacci of Rensselaer, John (Linda) Nardacci, and Lisa (Rick) Alteri of Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Nardacci, Thomas (Anne) Nardacci, Thomas O'Connell, Ashley Alteri, Ava and Anthony Nardacci; her great-grandchildren, Marie and Thomas Nardacci; her grandpup's Freddie and Coco as well as many nieces and nephews. Gerry was predeceased by her parents; her husband Fred; her beloved daughter Jackie; her great-grandchildren, William Nolan Nardacci and Catherine Torrey Nardacci; her sisters, Lenore LaPoint and Rosemarie Hallenbeck; her nephew Dominick LaPoint; her niece Linda Hallenbeck; and her dear friend Peggy Mink. The family would like to thank the compassionate care-givers from Hospice, Beth, Sandy and Paula. In addition, words cannot express our appreciation for the care, compassion and dedication that Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane brought to our mother and our family for over 30 years, especially in her final days. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at St. John The Evangelist & St. Joseph's Church, Rensselaer where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 8 at W.J. Lyons Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave, Rensselaer. Contributions may be made in Gerry's name to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. Published in Albany Times Union from May 7 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close