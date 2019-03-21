Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine T. Scharoun. View Sign

Scharoun, Geraldine T. DALLAS, Texas Geraldine T. (Nolan) Scharoun, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Wife of William M. Scharoun of Dallas; mother of Mary Ellen (Theodore) Lackner of Delmar, James M. Scharoun and William Peter (Lynn) Scharoun of Dallas, Daniel P. (Karen) Scharoun and Jeffrey P. Scharoun of Albany; sister of Berry Geier and Joan Adam of Rensselaer, and the late John C. Nolan, Francis Nolan, Margaret Scambelluri, Eileen Schoonmaker, Patricia Eldridge, and Anna Mae Stocklas; also grandmother of Matthew W. Taylor of Chicago, Soibon Scharoun Sanchez of Dallas, and Colleen R. Crandall and Jason R. Crandall of Scotia; great-grandmother of Abigail, Juan and Tatiana Sanchez and the late Nano Sanchez. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland, immediately followed by interment of her ashes in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend the services and the memorial luncheon that will follow the services.



