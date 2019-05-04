Furlong, Gerard A. MERIDEN, Conn. Gerard A. Furlong "Art" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 83. The family would like to thank Midstate Medical Center in Meriden for their outstanding care and compassion. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. in the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT, 06450. Burial will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA, 01104. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019