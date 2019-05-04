Gerard A. Furlong (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT
06450
(203)-235-3338
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Obituary
Furlong, Gerard A. MERIDEN, Conn. Gerard A. Furlong "Art" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the age of 83. The family would like to thank Midstate Medical Center in Meriden for their outstanding care and compassion. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, May 8, at 5 p.m. in the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT, 06450. Burial will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA, 01104. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019
