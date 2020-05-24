Blais, Gerard SCHAGHTICOKE Gerard Blais, 100 years and 100 days, who loved God, country, family and aviation, died May 6, 2020, at his home in Kirkwood, Mo. He was respected and admired for his joie de vivre, delighting in lifelong learning, and making friends. He was steadfast in his convictions and comforting and respectful to all. He valued the truth, and learning from history. He was known for storytelling, telling you about the book he just read, and enthusing on ethnic restaurants. Mr. Blais was the son of Clarence and Ida Blais. He grew up in Cohoes where he delivered groceries for his father's grocery store by horse and wagon. He was predeceased by his first wife, Annette Brodie Blais and is survived by his wife, Marjorie Chaney; sons, Gerard, Roger, and Steven; and daughters, Constance, Christina, and Mary. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son John. Mr. Blais attended LaSalle Institute in Troy, graduating in 1937, where he was on the rifle team and captained the hockey team. He was a 1940 graduate of the Bentley School Accounting and Finance in Boston. In 1936 he enlisted in the New York State National Guard. He missed his high school graduation ceremony because he was at summer camp with his military unit! During World War II he volunteered for the United States Marine Corps. After commissioning, he was deployed to the Pacific Theater on the USS Salerno Bay and piloted a Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber. After the war, he joined the United States Army Reserve as a warrant officer, flying the O-1 Bird Dog observation plane. When the Army phased out the Bird Dog, he attended the Army Helicopter training school in Fort Rucker, Ala. - the oldest member of his class - and the happiest to graduate! He flew light helicopters for the Army Reserve until his mandatory retirement at age 60, in 1980. During this time, he also worked as an accountant at Tyler Refrigeration in Niles, Mich., and then at Behr Manning in Watervliet. At Tyler, he also served as their corporate pilot. He owned and flew a 1947 Aeronca Chief, flying out of Chapin Field, Washington County, New York until his early 90s. He was a proud member of the United Flying Octogenarians (UFOs). He was a longtime resident and former mayor of the Village of Schaghticoke. Mr. Blais and Ms. Chaney divided their time between homes in Schaghticoke, Kirkwood, Mo. and Fort Myers, Fla. A Rite of Christian Burial will be held after the pandemic. The family requests memorial donations be made to Transfiguration Parish, his spiritual home since 1957, at 17 S. Main St., Schaghticoke, NY, 12154, or the Arvilla E. Diver Memorial Library, 136 Main St., Schaghticoke, NY, 12154.