Fleck, Gerard F. VOORHEESVILLE Gerard F. Fleck, 59, of Voorheesville died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Saint Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born October 9,1959, in Kingston, he was a son of Joan (Michel) Fleck and the late Louis Fleck. Gerry was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He was a celebrated chef at a number of restaurants in the Albany area, most recently at the Albany Pump Station. Gerry enjoyed golfing, camping and hunting. Also surviving are his daughters, Christi Wills and her husband Tyler, and Tayler Fleck; his sisters, Karen Antion and Elizabeth Citino, Donna Ennis and her husband Gary, Margaret Fleck and Paul O'Flaherty; his brother, Edward Fleck and his wife Enice; his grandson, Conner Wills; a brother-in-law Rick Cottrell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Gerry was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Cottrell. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form 9 a.m.Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial will follow in New Paltz Rural Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Ave. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019