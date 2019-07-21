Davignon, Gerard W. COHOES Gerard W. Davignon, 91 of Carleton Ave., died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Harvey and Marie Bilodeau Davignon. Gerry was a WW II veteran having served in both the US Army Air Corps and the Merchant Marine Service. He had been employed as an electrician at the Watervliet Arsenal until his retirement. Prior to that, he had worked at Barclay's in Cohoes. He was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity, a member of the Cohoes Knights of Columbus, and a charter member of the K of C in Fairbanks, Alaska. He was also a member of the American Legion in Cohoes. In his free time, Gerry loved reading and researching. He would then go collecting and search for his hidden treasures. He will be most remembered for his creativity, selflessness and being everybody's favorite Favorite Grandpa, Favorite Uncle and Favorite Friend. Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Loretta Malley Davignon; by his children, Rebecca Casey (John) of Cohoes and G. Adam Davignon (Lorraine) of Highlands, N.J.; his grandchildren, Jonathan and Emily Casey; his step-grandchildren, Kyle, Larry and Michael Kurdes; his step-great-grandchildren, Taylor and Sophia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his nine siblings, Florence Boucher, Bernie Donley, Philip and Norman Davignon, Anita Hamel, Georgette Nelson, Albert and Bertrand Davignon and Jeannette Gavin. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where his nephew, Rev. Phillip Davignon will celebrate his Mass of Christian Burial. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY 12047. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 21 to July 22, 2019