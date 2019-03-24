Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geri R. Wilcox. View Sign

Wilcox, Geri R. ALBANY Geri R. Wilcox, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Geri was born in Albany on June 10, 1939, to the late Geraldine Wells and Oscar Neubauer. She worked for over 20 years as a tax consultant for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation & Finance. She loved watching her cooking and baby shows, as well as watching her favorite movie, Twilight. Geri will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her son, Robert J. Wilcox (Jodi); daughter, Darlene Wilcox; sister, Louisa Neubauer; her grandchildren, Kenny Wilcox, Ariel Clancy, Johnny Hoag and Dustin Hoag; niece, Cindy Melendez and nephews, Berchie and Joey Neubauer. Geri was predeceased by her brothers, Billy and Berchie Neubauer. Geri was also predeceased by her daughter, Linda Wilcox. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, at 12 p.m. with calling hours starting prior at 9 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12005

