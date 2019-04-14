|
Laliberte, Gerry Ann CLIFTON PARK Gerry Ann Laliberte, age 74 of Maurice Lane, passed from this life on October 24, 2018, at her home after a long and brave battle with cancer. Funeral service will be held on April 19, at 2 p.m. at Clifton Park Center Baptist Church, 713 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. Interment will be private in Clifton Park Center Cemetery, Clifton Park, NY. The family encourages you to view and leave messages on Gerry Ann's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019