Gertrud Christel Stegel
Stegel, Gertrud Christel ALBANY Gertrud Christel Stegel, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Gertrud was the daughter of the late Ernst and Maria Boecker. Gertrud was the devoted wife to the late Charles Stegel Jr. They were married five years. Christel and her husband Charles shared many fond memories, listening to opera, participating in various activities at the German American Club and listening to German music. Christel is survived by her sons, Herbert Liebenhagen Jr. (Becky) and Michael Liebenhagen; Herbert and Becky's children, Herbert Liebenhagen III and Melissa Gibson (Robert); and Christel's great-grandchildren, Xavier and Robert; and lifelong friend, Colleen Seeberger. A memorial service will be held privately by the family. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of all of the fond memories shared by Christel and Charles to The German American Club of Albany, 32 Cherry St., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
