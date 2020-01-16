Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrud "Trudy" Cunningham. View Sign Service Information A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc 4898 New York 81 Greenville , NY 12083 (518)-966-8313 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 5830 State Route 81 Greenville , NY View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 5830 State Route 81 Greenville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cunningham, Gertrud "Trudy" GREENVILLE Gertrud "Trudy" Cunningham, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. She was born in Goeppingen, Germany on September 28, 1929, to the late Albert and Anna Bromm Geiger. She lived in Switzerland for a couple years before moving to the United States in 1957. After marrying the late Leland A. Cunningham and moving to Greenville, Trudy became a member of the United Methodist Church of Greenville and Norton Hill, now known as the Asbury United Methodist Church, where she volunteered at the thrift shop. Trudy was also a part of a Domino Women's Club, and a very competitive tennis player at the Senior Games in Cortland, N.Y., downhill skier, and cross country skier with the Albany Ski Club. She also enjoyed vacationing abroad visiting family and friends and showing Lee the beautiful country she lived in. Trudy's passion was working outside her home keeping a pristine presentation of beautiful flowers. Trudy was always ready to have a party with family at Pine Lake Manor as it was a very special time being with family. Trudy was a wonderful stepmom, an awesome Tanta Trudy to all her grand and great-grandchildren, and a dear friend to all who knew her. She will surely be missed. In addition to her parents and husband, Trudy was predeceased by her grandson, R.L. Cooke; her great-grandchild, J.J. Stiles; her brothers, Albert and Kurt Geiger; and her son-in-law, Bob Swartwout. Trudy is survived by her stepchildren, Carol (Don) Reed, Curtis (Nancy) Cunningham, and Judy Swartwout; her grandchildren, Christina Galante, Ruey Bryan, Leslie Graziano, Debbie Holden, Donna Coon, Jason Reed, Kellie Swartwout, Cindra Stiles, and Michael Swartwout; her great-grandchildren, Christopher deRozier, Steven deRozier, Carly Bryan, Cody Bryan, Shea Swartwout, Cooper Swartwout, Michael Stiles, Daniel Stiles, Samuel Graziano, Violet Graziano, Zachary Lee, Ruby and Rose Reed; her siblings, Emma Baumann, Gisela Jung, and Norbert Geiger; and many nieces and nephews. Trudy has been privately cremated. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church, 5830 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 599, Greenville, NY, 12083. Condolences may be posted at







