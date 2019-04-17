Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude A. Triller. View Sign

Triller, Gertrude A. COHOES Gertrude Triller, 92, passed away peacefully at her residence at The Eddy Village Green Building Six in Cohoes on April 16, 2019. Gertrude Agnes (O'Leary) Triller was born in Boston to Mary (Devlin) and Cornelius O'Leary on September 13, 1926. One of eight children, she is survived by her sister, Constance Conroy, of Pembroke, Mass. She was predeceased by her husband, Harley B. Triller. Her deceased siblings include Eleanor Cronin of Spring Hill, Fla., Jeanette O'Leary of Boston, Marie O'Leary of Boston, Virginia Redfern of Crooksville, Ohio, Robert O'Leary of Boston and Francis O'Leary of Boston. Growing up in Boston, Gertrude attended Prince Elementary School and Roslindale High School, from which she graduated at age 16. She graduated from Teachers' College of the City of Boston (University of Massachusetts at Boston) where she received a bachelor's degree in education and served as vice president of the class of 1947. After employment as an elementary school teacher in Boston, she went on a great adventure. She traveled by ship to Japan where she served as a recreational director with the 8th Army Special Services during the Korean War. Here she met her future husband, Harley Triller, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They married in Boston on December 29, 1951, and proceeded to the next big adventure, beginning a family, which would grow to be twelve children. After living briefly in Chicago and Providence, they resided in Loudonville, then Clifton Park, later settling in Proctor, Vt. In the seventies, Gertrude did coursework in special education at Russell Sage College, Troy. She then worked with special needs children at O.D. Heck Developmental Center in Schenectady, and later with the Head Start Program for children in Rutland, Vt. She also taught at Sunshine Nursery School in Proctor, Vt. in the early eighties. Gertrude is survived by all of her children, Harley Triller (Annette) of Upper Chichester, Pa., Kevin Triller of Champlain, N.Y., Patricia Triller (Carlsbury Gonzalez) of Slingerlands, Marie Triller (Michael Oakes) of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Paul Triller (Mary) of Novi Sad, Serbia, David Triller (Kathleen) of Clifton Park, Mark Triller (Janine) of Rutland, Vt., Kathleen Silva of Rutland, Vt., Elizabeth Robinson (d. Jeff Robinson) of Bridgewater, Vt., Maureen Triller of Houston, Texas, Darren Triller (Anne) of Clifton Park, Kristen Triller (Christian O'Hara) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A devout Catholic throughout her life, Gertrude was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, and St. Dominic's Church in Proctor. Gertrude loved life and lived fully every day. She enjoyed vacations on her beloved Cape Cod as well as trips to New York City, watching figure skating competitions, studying Tai Chi, and traveling in Europe and Ireland with her husband and her family. She was a Right to Life advocate, a Red Sox fan, and a Silver Slippers Instructor. But the core of her life revolved around her husband, her children and their families. Gertrude's family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the stellar staff of Eddy Village Green, who provided Gertrude with loving care since she took up residence there in 2014. They treated her like family, right up to the end. In addition, the Triller family extends their deep gratitude to the staff of The Community Hospice of Albany, who did a superb job of caring for Gertrude and supporting the family during her final weeks on this earth. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, Vt. A funeral Liturgy of the Word will be held in St. Dominic Catholic Church, 45 South St., Proctor, Vt. at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to National Right to Life (







