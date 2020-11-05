Cardany, Gertrude "Trudy" PLATTSBURGH With profound sadness we announce the passing of Trudy, loving and devoted mother and cherished friend to all whose lives she touched. Just a few weeks shy of age 94, she left us on the evening of October 30, 2020. Her family feels so fortunate to have been with her, at home, during her last hours. Without a doubt, jubilant angels are now welcoming her with much fanfare, but as her great-nephew Tom said, "Genuine kindness in the world just dropped a notch." Trudy was born in Albany on November 21, 1926, the daughter of Patrick Sarsfield and Gertrude (Oates) Varden. Trudy was predeceased by her parents, her husband Arthur; son Matthew; and her brothers, Tom and Reverend Joseph Varden, first pastor of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham. Family and friends meant everything to Trudy. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Jeannie; sons, Joe and Will; grandson David; niece Patricia Burke, and her husband Tom Burke, niece Kathy Varden, nephew Tom (Tucker) Varden; her great-nieces and nephew, Chrissy Burke, Aileen Monahan, and Tom Burke; and beloved cousins. She is also survived by her longtime dear friends: Elizabeth Craigmyle, Joan and Ted Burke, Gail Kyea, Mary Dufort, and Anna Nardelli. Trudy graduated from The College of Saint Rose in 1948 with a B.S. degree and from Oneonta State Teacher's College in 1952 with a M.A. in elementary education. She taught one year at Schuylerville High School, four years in the Albany Public School District and one year at Westmere Elementary in the Albany area. For many years, she enjoyed substitute teaching at the Plattsburgh Middle and High School, and volunteer work at Reading for the Visually Impaired, Literacy Volunteers, and the local Food Shelf. Many Plattsburgh graduates fondly remember having Trudy as a substitute teacher. A little history on this is that in the 1970s Trudy's intention was to try substituting for a short while to make a bit of extra cash to spend on her kids. She ended up being a reliable and favorite sub for well over 15 years. When the calls came at 6 a.m., Trudy never said no. Trudy grew up in Albany. She was much younger than her brothers and was fondly called "Babe" by most of her family and many friends from her youth. She met her husband, Art, while they were both teachers in the Albany Public School System. They were married in 1952 and began their life together. They lived in Albany and briefly in Interlaken, Altamont, and Rhinebeck as he advanced his education career. In 1965, they settled in Plattsburgh with their four children, as Art began his professorship at SUNY Plattsburgh. Since her early years, Trudy was a swimmer, including during many of her family's trips to Friend's Lake (she often recounted being there for VJ Day). It seems to her children that every warm summer day, growing up in Albany and Plattsburgh, she brought us to some nearby pool or lake swimming spot. This love of swimming continued her whole life. Often when on vacation trips, she was the only one in the pool or ocean. It didn't matter to her how chilly the water was, she had to have a swim. Even in her 80's, she was still known to hop in her little Corolla and take a ride to Schroon Lake to have a dip. Trudy always had a truly spunky independent streak. This was evident in her young adult years when she was a member of The Sienna Flying Club. She was on her way to earning a small plane flying license, but her efforts were thwarted by her overprotective older brothers who used their influence to have the flying club disbanded. In protest over this action, Trudy and a pilot friend flew their final flight over the airfield and dropped toilet paper from the sky. Trudy didn't wear the boots, but she did carry the keys in the family. Her children preferred that she drive us especially on long trips because Art typically drove at least 10 miles below the speed limit. Trudy always enjoyed driving and the independence it gave her. She prided herself on her driving skills and throughout her adult life never hesitated to get behind the wheel of her car and take off on long and short jaunts, often by herself. As recently as a couple months ago, Trudy convinced someone to get her car battery working. She then proceeded to take a short neighborhood ride, (without her children's knowledge). Trudy enjoyed traveling through the Northwest Rockies with Art, and to Ireland, Hawaii, and Italy with some of her wonderful friends. It didn't matter whether you knew Trudy well or hardly at all, everyone was struck by how caring and accepting she was, how genuine, how joyful her interest was in who you were. Knowing or encountering her made you feel better; her hope was that you would pay that forward. In 2011, Trudy began a new chapter in her life when she moved to Lake Forest Senior Community. She treasured the friendships she made here. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the management and staff of Lake Forest, and a few of her many dear friends: Pat, Dot, Eileen, and Lou. The relationships she formed at Lake Forest enriched the last nine years of Trudy's life immensely. Trudy's family would like to thank the staff at CVPH and Hospice for the compassionate care given to their mother during her last few days. We would also like to extend our deep gratitude to Elizabeth Craigmyle, Carla Hausrath, and Jacqueline Rasco for the special care and friendship they gave Trudy. Due to the current circumstances, a private prayer service and burial was limited to immediate family. In the future, when conditions are safe for everyone's health, a memorial service as well as a Catholic Mass will be scheduled to celebrate her life. These were both very important to Trudy and she was very aware in recent months that families found it necessary to postpone these special ceremonies. Trudy's religious faith was deep and she professed it by the life she led. Trudy's specific wishes included that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of the North Country at hospicenc.org
or the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf. More Glorious Than Ireland: "To think that Heaven must be even more glorious than Ireland fills me with a desire to see it. So I've gone ahead of all of you, but rest assured, I'll be there when you catch up." by Kelly Roper.