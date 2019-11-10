Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Gertrude Cosenke. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Teresian House chapel Send Flowers Obituary









Cosenke, Sister Gertrude ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart Gertrude Cosenke, 102, died on November 6, 2019, in Albany. Gertrude Cosenke was born on February 23, 1917, in Albany to Stephen Cosenke, a native of Albany, and Mary Fleming Cosenke from Ireland. She was the oldest of five but two of her siblings died early in life. One brother died as an infant at the age of two weeks and her sister, Mary, at age seven. Gertrude realized that she had a vocation when she was in high school. She was taught by the Franciscans, and her aunt was a member of the order. She wanted to go to college to become a teacher but it was not possible for her family financially. She worked for a few months at Kenwood Convent of the Sacred Heart, then entered the Society on February 7, 1935. In 1937, Gertrude pronounced her first vows and on February 11, 1944, her final profession. Her connection with the RSCJ was not a new one. While in high school, Gertrude had made two or three retreats at Kenwood and had attended the Corpus Christi processions that took place there. She said the spirituality of the RSCJ drew her to them. Sister Cosenke was a cook in the society for over thirty years. She served in Rochester, Providence and Detroit, sixteen years at Grosse Pointe, and then five years at Bloomfield Hills. After many years serving in this way, Vatican II having brought about changes in the structures of religious life, Gertrude was able to pursue her dream of studies. While working as a social worker in a new project for poor people in Washington, D.C., she began taking individual college courses. She finally asked her provincial superior, Reverend Mother Coakley, for permission to study full time. Her request granted, she came back to Albany and went to Maria College, earning an A.S. in 1974. She went on to Barat College in Lake Forest, Ill., and earned a B.A. in religious studies and English in 1976. Sister Cosenke volunteered in religious education in Albany, and then started working for the diocese in 1977 as the coordinator of religious education and parish ministry at Our Lady Help of Christians. She remained in this position for twenty-five years. Which one of her ministries did she like the most? "At the time I was happy in all of them. I worked in the parish where I grew up and made my first communion. I became the director of the CCD program. Being in the inner city was a wonderful background for religious studies." After Vatican II she also enjoyed being able to go out and be with people. In addition, her return to Albany allowed her to be near her family. She said of the members of the parish with whom she worked, "The beautiful lives of these parishioners is a source of inspiration for me." Gertrude saw the Society of the Sacred Heart being much smaller in the future. "I hope we can carry on St. Madeleine Sophie's charism - making known the Heart of Jesus." She believed that the Associates have an important place within the Society. "We can't get along without the laity. The associates are called to a life of prayer and to St. Madeleine Sophie's mission." In 2007, Sister Cosenke moved to the Teresian House community and enjoyed twelve happy years there. She said that the motto given her group at the time of her final vows - "I live now no longer I but Christ lives in me" - was her favorite scripture passage. One day recently when a small group of RSCJ were talking about death and she, the elder of the group, was asked what her thoughts were, she confessed she never thought about it. "I just live in the present," she said, and so she did, even to the very last day of her life when she followed her routine until, in her sleep, God gently took her home. We will celebrate her life at a funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 13, at 1 p.m. in the Teresian House chapel. reillyandson.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

