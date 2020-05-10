Sally, Gertrude E. WATERVLIET Gertrude E. Sally, 91 of Watervliet, died on May 7, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Born in Watervliet on March 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John J. and the late Catherine (Gush) Chmielewski. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, "Gert" attended Sacred Heart of Mary School and Watervliet High School. She was employed at the former Montgomery Wards in Menands, for several years, before staying home to raise her children. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Watervliet, where she was a past officer of their Rosary society. She loved to sew, knit and crochet. She was part of an informal sewing club with several ladies from church who got together monthly to knit, gossip and share desserts. She loved to knit her famous "Teddy Bear" blankets giving them as gifts to her beloved family and donating several of them for church raffles to help raise funds for the altar. She was most recently a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. She was happily married to the love of her life Aleck E. Sally for 41 years until his passing. She and her husband were former members of the Watervliet Elks, Colonie Elks, and the former Pulaski Club in Watervliet. She loved to dance and travel with her husband, taking many bus trips throughout the country as members of the Watervliet, Cohoes and Waterford Senior Centers. In her later years, she enjoyed collecting dolls, solving word puzzles, making jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid fan of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also looked forward to and enjoyed an annual fall foliage trip to Maine with her daughters. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Chester (late Kay) Melewski, Bernard (Rosalind) Melewski, John (Leona) Mielewski III, Edward Mielewski, and William (Annette) Mielewski; and is survived by her brother Frank (Amelia) Mielewski. She was the mother to her four loving children: her daughter Elishia (John) Schultz of Houston, Texas, her son Donald Sally of Decatur, Ga., her daughter Cindy Sally of Watervliet and her son Christopher (Laurie) Sally of Orlando, Fla. She was "Grandma Sally" to William and Edward (Caitlyn) Schultz, Zachary and Nicholas Sally; great-grandmother to Garrett Schultz and "Aunt Gert" to several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her primary care physician, Dr. Catherine Nguyen, for taking great care of their mother over the years. They would also like to thank the Eddy VNA and Community Hospice for taking compassionate care of her in the end. A special thank you to Kathy and Liz for being there as both friends and caregivers to mom for many years. Due to current social distancing restrictions, Gert will be interred privately in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. A public memorial service, to celebrate her life, will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Gert's family would appreciate donations in her name made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.