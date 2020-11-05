Hall, Gertrude CAROGA LAKE Gertrude Hall, 80, passed away November 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Hall. Gertrude was raised in Albany and moved to East Greenbush in 1962 and on to Hoags Corners in 1973. She finally moved to Caroga Lake in 2015. She was a life member of the Stephentown Rod and Gun Club. Gertrude retired from the Rensselaer Health Dept. and from St. Peter's Home Care. Mother of Denise M. Ayers (Chester) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Donald J. Hall, Jr. (Becky) of Caroga Lake and the late Raymond J. Hall; sister of Dorothy Wilkie of Ravena and the late Henry R. Chatfield; also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-granddchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henrys Church, 39 Old Rt. 66, Averill Park. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Stephentown. Contributions in memory of Gertrude may be made to the Memorial Scholarship in the name of Raymond J. Hall Jr., New Lebanon Junior/Senior High School, 14665 Rt. 22, New Lebanon, NY, 12125.