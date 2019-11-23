|
Nazarian, Gertrude "Trudy" WYNANTSKILL Gertrude "Trudy" Nazarian, 88, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Eddy Village Green Cohoes, after a brief illness. Trudy was the daughter of the late Ernst Schlueter and Elsa Luders Schlueter. She was born in Queens, but spent the majority of her life in North Greenbush, having moved upstate in 1944. She graduated from Averill Park High School. Trudy married the late Robert Nazarian in 1952. They shared 64 years of life and love together. Trudy worked at Algonquin Middle School in the Averill Park School District for 25 years. She began as a monitor in the lunchroom and worked her way up to secretary for the principal. She was proud to be part of the school and made many valued lifelong friendships. Throughout her life, Trudy enjoyed being active and sociable. She was an avid walker, bicyclist, top rate bowler, swimmer, and aerobics participant. She was never one to sit for long and was open to new challenges. She was a talented cook and provided countless delicious and extravagant meals for family and friends to enjoy. Trudy loved the joy of music; it always filled her home from the moment she awakened each morning. She laughed easily and often; enjoying the company of family and friends. Even strangers benefitted from her generosity as she continued a practice begun years earlier by her husband of offering lollipops to children and adults alike wherever she went. Trudy believed in family with every ounce of her being. She was a devoted wife, a loving and inspiring mother, and a remarkable grandmother and great grandmother. She cared deeply about each of us, encouraged us, and advised us. Trudy modeled selfless service to others and had a positive vibrant spirit that couldn't be darkened even through difficult times. She showed great strength and grace throughout her life and her light continues to shine through us. Survivors include two daughters, Diana (David) Lloyd of Wynantskill and Deborah (Steven) Sawyer of Troy, N.H.; six grandchildren, Demecia, Alyssa, and Brianna Lloyd, Cassandra (Eugene) Leoniak, Kellen (Carolyn) Sawyer and Mallory (Henry) Underwood; 10 great-grandchildren, Zaven, Amaia, and Sieyla Williams, Annaliese and Westin Leoniak, Gretchen and Ingrid Sawyer, and Milo, Ksenia, and Augustin Underwood; a niece and nephew, and several cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Ursula Moore. Relatives and friends may call at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Sunday, November 24, from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the church with Reverend Stepanos Doudoukjian, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Gertrude Nazarian to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 196, Watervliet, NY 12189. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019