Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Van Hattum. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Van Hattum, Gertrude ALBANY Gertrude "Trudy" Cullen Van Hattum, 91, "Lolly Pop Grandma," passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Trudy was born on May 17, 1928, daughter of the late George and Ruth (Sprague) Cullen in Albany. Trudy and John resided in Glenmont for over 50 years. She was a homemaker during her children's formative years and then went to work for the former Childs Hospital in Albany as the secretary to the director of nursing, a position she held for many years. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at Childs Hospital and then began volunteering at Albany Medical Center for 24 years. Trudy and John loved to travel and spend time with her family especially their grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany since a very early age. Trudy was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, John H. Van Hattum; her sister, Ruth; grandmother, Mary Jane Sprague; sisters-in-law, Anna (Charles) McDermott, and Cynthia (Norman) Wark; brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Evelyn) Van Hatten, and Richard (Helen) Van Hattum; niece Carol Van Hattum McGuire; and nephew, Robert Van Hatten. She is survived by sons, David J. (Danelle Robilotto) Van Hattum of Albany and Steven M. (Carol Roden) Van Hattum of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy M. (Tom) Rodgers, Kelly M. Parker, and Tracy M. Van Hattum (Chris Motta); great-grandchildren, Mya, Eli, Shonda and Thomas Jr. Rodgers, Gabriella and Gavin Parker, and Christopher "C.J." Motta Jr.; nieces and nephews, Darlene Robetoy Phibbs and Jerry and Larry Robetoy, Deborah Van Hattum Morone, and Ronald Becker; and longtime friend, Robert Peters Sr. The family would like to thank the staff of the MEU, Blue Unit and the support staff at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their loving care of Trudy over the last two years. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Tracy Van Hattum, 36 Bertha St., Albany, NY, 12209. Make checks payable to Tracy Van Hattum, CF Fundraising or to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, c/o Amy Rodgers, 191 Shaker Road, Albany, NY, 12211.







Van Hattum, Gertrude ALBANY Gertrude "Trudy" Cullen Van Hattum, 91, "Lolly Pop Grandma," passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Trudy was born on May 17, 1928, daughter of the late George and Ruth (Sprague) Cullen in Albany. Trudy and John resided in Glenmont for over 50 years. She was a homemaker during her children's formative years and then went to work for the former Childs Hospital in Albany as the secretary to the director of nursing, a position she held for many years. After retiring, she continued to volunteer at Childs Hospital and then began volunteering at Albany Medical Center for 24 years. Trudy and John loved to travel and spend time with her family especially their grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany since a very early age. Trudy was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, John H. Van Hattum; her sister, Ruth; grandmother, Mary Jane Sprague; sisters-in-law, Anna (Charles) McDermott, and Cynthia (Norman) Wark; brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Evelyn) Van Hatten, and Richard (Helen) Van Hattum; niece Carol Van Hattum McGuire; and nephew, Robert Van Hatten. She is survived by sons, David J. (Danelle Robilotto) Van Hattum of Albany and Steven M. (Carol Roden) Van Hattum of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy M. (Tom) Rodgers, Kelly M. Parker, and Tracy M. Van Hattum (Chris Motta); great-grandchildren, Mya, Eli, Shonda and Thomas Jr. Rodgers, Gabriella and Gavin Parker, and Christopher "C.J." Motta Jr.; nieces and nephews, Darlene Robetoy Phibbs and Jerry and Larry Robetoy, Deborah Van Hattum Morone, and Ronald Becker; and longtime friend, Robert Peters Sr. The family would like to thank the staff of the MEU, Blue Unit and the support staff at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their loving care of Trudy over the last two years. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Tracy Van Hattum, 36 Bertha St., Albany, NY, 12209. Make checks payable to Tracy Van Hattum, CF Fundraising or to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, c/o Amy Rodgers, 191 Shaker Road, Albany, NY, 12211. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close