Russo, Gianni D. COLONIE Gianni D. Russo, 31, passed away at his home on April, 4, 2019. The son of Maria Ieraci Russo and Philip A. Russo; he was born on April 25, 1987 in Albany. He was a graduate of Colonie Central High School and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He enjoyed working as a senior estimator for Bonacio Construction in Saratoga, who he considered like family. Gianni loved movies, music, food and his many pets over the years. When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing with his brother and father. Gianni was a loving and caring son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Gianni is survived by his mother, Maria Ieraci Russo; his father, Philip A. Russo; his brother, Philip M. Russo; his grandmother, Maria Ieraci; his uncle, Joseph Ieraci. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Gianni was predeceased by his grandfathers, Domenico Ieraci and Philip M. Russo; his grandmother, Marie Russo. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at The Church of St. Clare, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gianni's name to the The Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208. Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

