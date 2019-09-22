Payette, Gilbert A. GRAFTON Gilbert Allen Payette, 76, passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 15, 2019. Born in Cohoes on May 30, 1943, Gil was the son of the late Harvey Edward Payette and Jean Elizabeth (Evertsen) Payette McClellan. In addition to his parents, Gil was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Payette Acosta Jerome. He is survived by a brother, Harvey Edward Payette II of Grafton; a sister, Lori Lynn (David Belemjian) Payette of Loudonville; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gil's wishes of cremation have been carried out; therefore, a private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Interment of his remains will then take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park in Colonie. To read the full obituary or leave a message for the family, visit parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019