Bellegarde, Gilbert C. RENSSELAER Gilbert C. Bellegarde, a.k.a. "Gib" or "Gil," age 85, of Rensselaer, passed away at Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation & Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family on April 11, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1935, in Albany and resided in Rensselaer most of his life. Gilbert served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a lifetime member of BPOE #2073. He was president and owner of Portable Cleaners and after retiring he worked part-time at the Times Union Center. Gilbert passed away to join the love of his life, Joan C. Bellegarde (Hedrick). Gilbert was the son of the late Arthur and Nellie (Russell) Bellegarde; father of Lynn (James) Butler and Sherri (Kenneth) Tompkins, both of Rensselaer; proud grandfather of Kenneth Butler (Katie), Evan Butler (Jessica), Carl Tompkins (Theo) and Jason Tompkins (Brynn); and great-grandfather of Lucas James Butler. He is survived by his brother Warren Bellegarde (Jeanette) of Florida; sister-in-law Dorothy Hedrick of Florida; and nieces and nephews, Gary, Bruce, Dave, Chris, Gail, Jeff, Calvin, Kim, Scott, Don and Mike. He was predeceased by his sister Lillian Brouker; mother and father in-law, Harry and Helen Hedrick; sister-in-law Cecelia Bellegarde; and brothers-in-law, Harry Brouker and Herb Hedrick. Dear friend of Jeff Cottrell, Marshall Dolgin, John Robilotti and his caregiver Demetrice. The family would like to thank Lauren, his Hospice caseworker, and all the staff at Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for caring and making him comfortable during his stay. Due to COVID 19, the calling hours and funeral will be held for immediate family. Anyone wishing to remember Gilbert through donation may send contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Rensselaer County, 544 Broadway Rensselaer, NY 12144 or Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd. Rensselaer, NY 12144. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2020