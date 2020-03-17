Dannenberg, Gilbert QUEENSBURY Gilbert Dannenberg, 85 of Queensbury, died suddenly March 14, 2020. Born on June 13, 1934, he was the son of the late Christian and Naomi (Wands) Dannenberg. Following graduation from Broadalbin Central High School, he continued his education at SUNY Oneonta, where he was freshman class president, student body president and earned the Outstanding Graduate Award. Gilbert went on to earn a master's degree in science from Union College. During his 33 year teaching career, he planned and led student tours to Europe, directed a gifted student mathematics program, organized and operated an independent summer school, as well as directed a Counselor Training Program at Camp Chingachgook. In 1976 his biography appeared in Outstanding Leaders in Elementary and Secondary Education. As a licensed N.Y.S. Guide, Gil hiked all 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks, and completed 1000 miles on the Appalachian Trail. On one or more of these occasions, he was accompanied by one or more of his children, whom he always treasured as his hiking partners. During retirement he entertained with his portable keyboard at senior centers and retirement homes, delivered meals on wheels, helped senior citizens with medical needs, and volunteered tutoring at local schools. In the 1990's Gil published a book based on the lighter side of teaching, "Candid Classroom," which was featured by "The Humor Project" of Saratoga Springs. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth; and siblings, Eugene, Christian Jr., Charles, and Christina. Gil is survived by his sons, James (Larissa) and Michael; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchilden. He deeply loved all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020