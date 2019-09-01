|
Flauto, Gilbert BALLSTON LAKE Gilbert Flauto, 93, a longtime resident of Ballston Lake, passed away on August 29, 2019, at the Home of the Good Shepherd with two daughters at his side. Born on May 15, 1926, in Mattawan, N.J., he lived a long, happy life. One of six sons of Mary (Josie) Desimone and Edmund Flauto of Richmond Hill, N.Y., he was married to his childhood sweetheart Gloria (Burkhart) Flauto for 65 years until she passed in 2013. They lived and raised their three daughters on Long Island before moving to upstate New York in 1986. They enjoyed their summers playing golf and cards and entertaining family and friends at their lake house on the Great Sacandaga Lake and their winters in their home in North Fort Myers, Fla., doing the same, until moving permanently to the northeast in 2002. Retired from Charles Pfizer in Brooklyn as a maintenance engineer, Gil's long career there began as a result of his love of baseball and the company's desire to field a good team. While still in his last year of high school, he was drafted by the N.Y. Dodgers, but his dream was short-lived when he was also drafted by the U.S. Army. He served in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge, but by the time the war and his service had ended, he had lost his edge and formative years in baseball. He played for the Cleveland Indians B team in Kansas and Oklahoma before moving back to New York in 1949 to join the workforce. He loved the competition of games and sports, and he played golf, baseball, and card games until he was no longer able to do so. He was a huge fan of the Yankees. Welcoming visits from family, he especially enjoyed playing games of strategy, skill, and chance with his daughters his last few years. Seen proudly sporting his U.S. Army veteran cap around town for the last several years of his life, Gil was a friend to all and well loved by many. He is survived by his three daughters, Nancy (Glenn) Auspelmyer, Janice Flauto-Hayes, and Deb Stacey; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held for family members on a date to be determined. Donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019