Roy, Gilbert G. LATHAM Gilbert G. Roy, 80 of Medaille Drive, and a longtime Waterford resident, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Evariste and Marthe Gilbert Roy. Gil was a licensed real estate agent and certified real estate appraiser. He also was a radio announcer having been heard on WGY for 10 years as well as on WHAZ and WFLY locally and WVNA in Virginia. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus as well as a longtime member of the Waterford Lions Club having served in many offices locally and district wide. He was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed traveling. Gil is survived by his wife, Diana Jenisch Roy; and his niece Elissa Fronczek (Marc) and their family of Pine Bush. He was predeceased by his brother Douglas Roy. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Due to pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Waterford Lions Club, 7 Eighth St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com