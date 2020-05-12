Dietzel, Gilbert H. COLONIE Gilbert H. Dietzel, 83 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Dorothy Dietzel. Born in Albany, Gilbert joined the Army, where he was a specialist fourth class in the First Infantry Division, proudly serving from 1960-1962. Gilbert worked as a butcher at Tobin's First Prize Packing Co. before going on to North Colonie Central School District as a custodian until he retired. In his younger days he was a long distance runner at Colonie Central High School; in addition, he was an avid boater, as well as an active member of Watervliet Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed magical Disney adventure with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Paul Dietzel and his wife Qwen; brothers-in-law, Milton Enfield, and Edward Enos; and niece Beverly Hammond. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy A. (Enos); children, Kimberly (Patrick) Lorini and Donna (Michael) Martin; he was the proud grampy of Matthew, Mary, Andrew and Connor; sister Doris Enfield; sister-in-law Judith Enos; and nieces and nephews, David Enfield, Eileen Mihok, Roy Dietzel, Ernest Dietzel, Edward Enos and Jennifer Cassin. The family would like to thank Dr. Alfanso Prieto and Dr. Yaron Sternbach. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.