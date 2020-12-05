Egan, Gilbert Richard LATHAM Gilbert Richard Egan, 72 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Kathleen Veronica Sullivan Egan, died suddenly on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Yonkers on July 2, 1948, he was the son of the late James Patrick and Lillian Patricia (Cronin) Egan. Gilbert was a corporal in the United States Marines from 1966 to 1968. He married the love of his life, Kathleen V. Sullivan, on May 21, 1977, and the two shared a beautiful marriage of 43 years prior to her passing on May 19, 2020. He was employed by the Unites States Postal Service for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching the New York Mets and Jets games as well as fishing. Gil will now join his best friend and wife of 43 years this Christmas. Survivors include his cherished children, Joseph Egan and Brian (Allison) Egan; his brothers, Harry James (Marlene) Egan, Peter (Marie) Egan, Edward Egan and James (Hedi) Egan; as well as several nieces and nephews. Gil was predeceased by a sister, Ann Farshtey. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, at 11 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend Brian Kelly officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will be next to his beloved wife in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Donations in memory of Gil may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America, 245 West Houston St., Room 204, New York, NY, 10014. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.