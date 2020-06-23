Russell, Giles E. COOPERSTOWN Giles E. Russell, 86 of Cooperstown, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born March 14, 1934, and raised in Eagle Bridge, N.Y., Giles was the son of Giles Sr. and Kathryn (Mahar). He graduated from RPI in Troy with a degree in electrical engineering in 1955. He was an IBM engineer in Poughkeepsie from 1955 until his retirement in 1991. In August 1961, Giles married the love of his life, Jane Anne (Loman), having met her while she was teaching in Dutchess County. They made their home in Clintondale, N.Y. until moving to Cooperstown in 1989. Giles led an active life of community service in Cooperstown, serving as village trustee and administrator, library board member and active member of St. Mary's Church. His diverse interests also led him to contribute to the Executive Service Corps., County Environmental Management Council, Tree Committee, and Bassett Hospital Citizen Advisory Committee. Giles is survived by his loving family, wife Jane Anne; his three children, Michael (Diana), Thomas (Karin), and Catherine; and grandchildren, Max Holmes, and Aram and Jem Russell. The family held a private burial on June 20. A funeral Mass will be held later. Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.





