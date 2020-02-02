Gagnon, Gilles J. P. EAST GREENBUSH Gilles J. P. Gagnon, born on October 5, 1942, in Limoges, Ontario, Canada, died on January 23, 2020, in East Greenbush. He is survived by his wife Ruth; daughters, Kaari (Ben) and Brittani (Scott); grandchildren, Aiden and Keighley; brother Gerard and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Pierriette Hadden; and brothers, Marcel, Jean and Rheal. Gill served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Gill loved working outside, spending time with family, road trips to national parks, and the Chicago Cubs. Interment and memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the National Park Conservation Association, 777 6th Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001 or npca.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020