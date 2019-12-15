Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilles R. (Poupart) Sabatello. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sabatello, Gilles R. (Poupart) GALWAY The last words Gilles Sabatello cried out were "Dear God, Jesus Christ, oh God!" The good Lord heard and took my beloved soulmate, husband and best friend to many on November 6, 2019. Born in Montreal, Canada on April 16, 1946, he was raised by his strict grandparents of the Catholic Church - an alter boy, rosary every night on his knees, taught by the monks - and in the summers, he worked on his cousins' farm where there was no power, everything was done by hand and they survived living off the land. In 1957, he and his mother Theresa Belanger moved down from Canada to Rotterdam Junction where she married Frank Sabatello. Gil, only able to speak French, brought his incredible athleticism (especially ice hockey) and became a U.S. citizen. Through hard work as a plumber and after welding school, he became a master licensed plumber and opened his own business in 1979, Aqua Plumbing, Heating AC & Refrigeration - dedicated to serving the tri-city area and beyond for over 40 years, 24 hours, seven days a week, commercial and residential. This is where God used His talents and gifts that He had given to Gil, and in His honor, Gil serviced families and did for the good of others. Through his success, his contributions to many charitable organizations were countless over the years. His character and reputation were that of substance, with devotion, dedication, sacrifice, care, and concerns to be of help to anyone in need. Overall, his life also demonstrated a sense of humor, enjoying laughter, hard long hours of work and gave inspiration for the importance of faith. Many storms are throughout life, yet his faith always persevered. This was recognized by others, where he helped many individuals whose path was of despair, hopelessness and/or destruction, to their transformation of self-control, encouragement, respect, and love for one another. Many have thanked him by saying "because of your help, I am what I am today!" His vows of marriage took place on June 17, 1986, to Carole (Sasha) Newkirk. Together in their spare time, they cleared their home of 30 acres of wilderness to that of a park. Weddings took place combined with the beautiful fragrances of flowers, a magnificent choir of many birds singing, peacocks and swans, always left remarks of "what a beautiful sanctuary you have created." It is written, "One is nearer God's heart in a garden, than anywhere else on Earth." The beauty of his home and nature uplifted and touched many hearts, souls, and spirits. His good works are not passed and over. It cannot die. It lives and grows forever, bearing fruit unto everlasting life, now at rest from his labor. Survivors in addition to his wife, a most blessed marriage of 33 years, Carole (Sasha) (Newkirk) Sabatello, (P.O. Box 73, Galway, NY, 12074), are his sister Teena Fynch of Lawrenceville, Ga; brother Dino Sabatello of Pattersonville; a daughter Kristen Gaylord of Bedford, Va.; in-laws: Frank Newkirk of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and Franks three children, Shekinah, and granddaughter Addy of Thonotosassa, Fla., Sharon Rose of Jose, Calif. and Aaron of Rensselaer; and Peter and Margaret Newkirk of St. Francisville, La. Gil would request to please send donations to charities of goodwill; and lastly, praying for peace of mind and heart, for compassion, faith, wisdom and saving grace. He will be missed, yet never forgotten as always and forever in many hearts. Thanks to God, I know that death is not a forever "goodbye," but rather a short term "until we will be reunited in Heaven." Amen!



Sabatello, Gilles R. (Poupart) GALWAY The last words Gilles Sabatello cried out were "Dear God, Jesus Christ, oh God!" The good Lord heard and took my beloved soulmate, husband and best friend to many on November 6, 2019. Born in Montreal, Canada on April 16, 1946, he was raised by his strict grandparents of the Catholic Church - an alter boy, rosary every night on his knees, taught by the monks - and in the summers, he worked on his cousins' farm where there was no power, everything was done by hand and they survived living off the land. In 1957, he and his mother Theresa Belanger moved down from Canada to Rotterdam Junction where she married Frank Sabatello. Gil, only able to speak French, brought his incredible athleticism (especially ice hockey) and became a U.S. citizen. Through hard work as a plumber and after welding school, he became a master licensed plumber and opened his own business in 1979, Aqua Plumbing, Heating AC & Refrigeration - dedicated to serving the tri-city area and beyond for over 40 years, 24 hours, seven days a week, commercial and residential. This is where God used His talents and gifts that He had given to Gil, and in His honor, Gil serviced families and did for the good of others. Through his success, his contributions to many charitable organizations were countless over the years. His character and reputation were that of substance, with devotion, dedication, sacrifice, care, and concerns to be of help to anyone in need. Overall, his life also demonstrated a sense of humor, enjoying laughter, hard long hours of work and gave inspiration for the importance of faith. Many storms are throughout life, yet his faith always persevered. This was recognized by others, where he helped many individuals whose path was of despair, hopelessness and/or destruction, to their transformation of self-control, encouragement, respect, and love for one another. Many have thanked him by saying "because of your help, I am what I am today!" His vows of marriage took place on June 17, 1986, to Carole (Sasha) Newkirk. Together in their spare time, they cleared their home of 30 acres of wilderness to that of a park. Weddings took place combined with the beautiful fragrances of flowers, a magnificent choir of many birds singing, peacocks and swans, always left remarks of "what a beautiful sanctuary you have created." It is written, "One is nearer God's heart in a garden, than anywhere else on Earth." The beauty of his home and nature uplifted and touched many hearts, souls, and spirits. His good works are not passed and over. It cannot die. It lives and grows forever, bearing fruit unto everlasting life, now at rest from his labor. Survivors in addition to his wife, a most blessed marriage of 33 years, Carole (Sasha) (Newkirk) Sabatello, (P.O. Box 73, Galway, NY, 12074), are his sister Teena Fynch of Lawrenceville, Ga; brother Dino Sabatello of Pattersonville; a daughter Kristen Gaylord of Bedford, Va.; in-laws: Frank Newkirk of Wesley Chapel, Fla. and Franks three children, Shekinah, and granddaughter Addy of Thonotosassa, Fla., Sharon Rose of Jose, Calif. and Aaron of Rensselaer; and Peter and Margaret Newkirk of St. Francisville, La. Gil would request to please send donations to charities of goodwill; and lastly, praying for peace of mind and heart, for compassion, faith, wisdom and saving grace. He will be missed, yet never forgotten as always and forever in many hearts. Thanks to God, I know that death is not a forever "goodbye," but rather a short term "until we will be reunited in Heaven." Amen! Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close