Seidel, Gina Louise Rourke ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Gina Louise Rourke Seidel, 64 of St. Petersburg, Fla., joined the arms of the Lord October 26, 2020. Gina had a larger than life personality, she loved the Lord and her family and friends with a full and passionate heart. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her. Born on February 5, 1956, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Lula Leota Pafundi. Raised in Latham, she graduated from Shaker High School, class of '74. Gina is survived by her loving husband Frank; daughter Sarah; son David; brother Dominic Pafundi (Roxanne); nephew Dominic; nieces, Krystal and Victoria; stepchildren, Nancy, Matthew, and Heather; and loyal companion Rocky. A private service to celebrate her life will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gina's honor to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org.


Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
