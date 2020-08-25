1/1
Gina Marie Ragone
Ragone, Gina Marie TROY Gina Marie Ragone, 39, passed away at home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Lisa (Martin) Ragone. Gina was kind and had a big heart and would help anyone in need. She was loyal to her friends and family but above all she was a loving mother. Gina was extremely talented and passionate about makeup artistry. In addition to her parents, Gina is survived by her daughter Olivia Rae Ragone. She is also survived by her brother, Nicholas John Ragone; and half-brothers, Jeffrey Todd Ragone and Kristopher Kyle Ragone. Gina will be missed by her maternal grandmother, Marion Martin and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Gina is reunited in heaven with Matthew Segall. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olivia Rae's school, Sacred Heart School, 308 Spring Ave, Troy, NY 12180. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
