|
|
Fiacco, Giovanna WYNANTSKILL Giovanna Fiacco, 90 of Rensselaer, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Giovanna "Nonna" was born August 17, 1929, in Torrice, Italy. She was one of 14 children of Dominic and Philomena Greci. She was a machine operator for DeBeers baseball manufacturing in Albany. Nonna was communicant of St Johns Church and was a member of the St. Anthony Society. Nonna was an amazing cook and loved her Italian music. Nonna would love to spend her days playing bingo and visiting with her friends. She was an amazing Matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Predeceased by her husband Giuseppe Fiacco; and a niece Daniela Attura. Survivors include her daughters, Pietrina (Donald) Thompson, Hannawa Falls, N.Y., Luciana (John) Olszewski, Rosanna (Richard) Ellis; proud grandmother of Kristin (Christopher) Repice, Jessica (Jeffrey) Peek, John Olszewski, Rachel (Thomas) Dailey; great-grandmother of Emma Repice, Alexander and Gabriella Peek, Austin and Aiden Dailey. She was the sister-in-law of Santa and Silvano Attura; and aunt of Maria Louise Attura. Do to the Corona Virus and the mandatory social distancing, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Giovanna's name to a . Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020