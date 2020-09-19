1/1
Giovanni Testa
1933 - 2020
Testa, Giovanni TROY Mr. Giovanni Testa, 86 of Troy, passed into eternal rest at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in San Martino, Italy on September 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Constantino and Philomena Testa; and the loving and devoted husband of Ida D'Apice Testa of Troy. Giovanni had been employed at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. He was a musician in the Italian Army and was a self-taught carpenter and a "Jack of all trades." Giovanni was a communicant of the former St. Mary's Church in Troy. He loved his family and the most important thing in his life was spending time with them. In addition to his wife Ida, he is also survived by his son Generoso Testa and his daughter Filomena Testa Anderson, both of Troy. He was the very proud grandfather of David Anderson, Adriana Anderson, Vincenzo (Maria Donohue) Testa, Isabella Mele, and Maria Donohue; and great-grandfather of Luca Testa. He is also survived by his siblings, Pasquale Testa, Lorenzo Verna, and Maria Criscitelli; and was predeceased by his sister Donna Savoia; and his brother Generoso Testa. The funeral service for Giovanni will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. To all family and friends, please keep in mind that facial coverings and social distancing will be in place.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
22
Interment
St. Mary's Cemetery
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
