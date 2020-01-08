|
|
Ruffinen, Gisela (Schwahn) ALBANY Gisela Ruffinen, 87, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskil. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020