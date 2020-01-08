Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Ruffinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela (Schwahn) Ruffinen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gisela (Schwahn) Ruffinen Obituary
Ruffinen, Gisela (Schwahn) ALBANY Gisela Ruffinen, 87, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskil. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gisela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now