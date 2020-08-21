Greco, Giuseppe ALBANY Giuseppe Greco, 86 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, with his devoted wife by his side. Giuseppe was born on January 22, 1934, in Rosarno, Province of Reggio Calabria, Italy. He was the son of the late Antonio and Giuseppa (Scriva) Greco. He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Maria (Mazzeo) Greco; and loving father of Giuseppina Greco (Marcello), Antonietta Zlomek (Alan), Anna Maria Fedele (Placido), Gina Greco (Duane) and Nino Greco. He was a proud "Nonno Peppi" and cherished his grandchildren, Domenica Fiasche (Carmelo), Rosetta Fedele-Wallace (John), Michael Fedele, Rocco Antonio Fiasche and Giuseppe Greco; and great-grandchildren, Giovanbattista Cacciola, Rita Cacciola, Isabella Wallace, Marcello Cacciola, John Antonio Wallace, Vincenzo Wallace, Marina Wallace, and Alessandra Cacciola. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Maria (Carlo), Vincenzo (Carmela), Antonietta Barbalace (Dominick), Antonio (Rosina), Paolo (Adelina, survives), Demetrio (Lina) and Salvatore. After emigrating from Italy to America in 1968, Giuseppe settled in Albany, where he lived his entire adult life growing and nurturing his family. He worked for Freihofer's Bakery for over 25 years, where he retired. In his spare time, Giuseppe enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to travel to his native Italy to visit his family and friends. Giuseppe loved riding his Vespa and walking through his land amongst his fruit trees. Giuseppe and Maria enjoyed spending time together watching WWE wrestling on Monday nights and on Sundays he enjoyed being pampered by his granddaughter Rosetta who would cut his hair. He always looked at the New Year in a positive light- new soil, new seeds, new growth, and a beautiful garden in the spring. Giuseppe was extremely proud of his home and his family. His bright smile and warm eyes will be sorely missed, but forever remembered. Funeral services will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, August 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, thence to All Saints Catholic Church in Albany for the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9 a.m. Entombment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, at the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Contributions may be made to the Thomas Patrick Morrison Foundation, P.O. Box 238, Guilderland, NY 12084. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com