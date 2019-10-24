Albany Times Union Obituaries
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sand Lake Baptist Church
2960 NY-43
Averill Park, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sand Lake Baptist Church
2960 NY-43
Averill Park, NY
View Map
Gladys Larkin
Gladys B. Larkin

Gladys B. Larkin Obituary
Larkin, Gladys B. AVERILL PARK Gladys Brod Larkin, 90, died on October 21, 2019. Gladys was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Willis "Bill" Larkin of Averill Park. She is survived by her beloved daughter Barbara Barnes (Edwin Cieri) of Burden Lake and granddaughter Katherine Marsai. Also survived by her nieces, Nancy Grignon (Robert) and Sharon Urgento (Dennis); nephews, Richard Butterfield and R. Jay Butterfield (Kelly); sister-in-law Shirley Butterfield and many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews, cousins and special friends. Gladys was born in Brooklyn, moved to West Stephentown at age two; lived in Averill Park during her marriage and at Hawthorne Ridge in East Greenbush since 2006. She was a valedictorian graduate of Averill Park High School and worked for 11 years for the Rensselaer County Mutual Fire Insurance Company in Sand Lake and retired after 32 years from the N.Y.S. Association of Life Underwriters in Albany as an administrative assistant. She was an active member of over 65 years of the Sand Lake Baptist Church, serving as financial secretary for 25 years and a member/officer of several boards. Also, she served as secretary-treasurer of the Sand Lake Union Cemetery Association for over 25 years and was president of the Sgt. Walter A. Adams American Legion Auxiliary in Averill Park. In later years, she was a member of the Taborton Quilting Group and very involved in the activities of Hawthorne Ridge. She loved spending summer with family and friends in Cape Neddick, Maine after retirement and was an avid quilter for many years. Calling hours will be held in the Sand Lake Baptist Church, 2960 NY-43, Averill Park, NY, 12018 on Saturday, October 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sand Lake Baptist Church (address above), in memory of Gladys Larkin. Please feel free to offer online condolences or share a memory at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
