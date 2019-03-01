Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys D. Kinane. View Sign

Kinane, Gladys D. GUILDERLAND Gladys D. Kinane, 93 of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Grand at Guilderland. She was born in Esopus, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan Mencel. Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph D. Kinane Jr. in 2002. She was a loving and caring homemaker that absolutely adored her grandchildren. With a smile that would light up a room, Gladys will always be remembered for grace and kindness. She was a member of the Guilderland Seniors where she enjoyed playing bingo. Gladys was a longtime parishioner at Christ the King Church and she was an avid reader. She was the beloved mother of Jo-Anne (Terry) Barlow, James (Nancy) Kinane, Colleen (Scott) Pariseau and the late Patricia Gosch (John). Gladys was the cherished grandmother of Erin (Adam) DeSantis, Bryan Pariseau, James (Angie) Kinane Jr., Brittany (Marty) Spencer, Kristin (Brock) Willey and Kayla Pariseau. She was the great-grandmother of Wesley and Bradley Kinane, Sophia Willey and Pippa DeSantis; and dear aunt of Elaine and Jim Donley and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gladys' family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King will gather for a service of prayer and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. All are welcome. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to cemetery floral restrictions, please consider memorial contributions to Christ the King Church, Community Hospice or the . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







Kinane, Gladys D. GUILDERLAND Gladys D. Kinane, 93 of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Grand at Guilderland. She was born in Esopus, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan Mencel. Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph D. Kinane Jr. in 2002. She was a loving and caring homemaker that absolutely adored her grandchildren. With a smile that would light up a room, Gladys will always be remembered for grace and kindness. She was a member of the Guilderland Seniors where she enjoyed playing bingo. Gladys was a longtime parishioner at Christ the King Church and she was an avid reader. She was the beloved mother of Jo-Anne (Terry) Barlow, James (Nancy) Kinane, Colleen (Scott) Pariseau and the late Patricia Gosch (John). Gladys was the cherished grandmother of Erin (Adam) DeSantis, Bryan Pariseau, James (Angie) Kinane Jr., Brittany (Marty) Spencer, Kristin (Brock) Willey and Kayla Pariseau. She was the great-grandmother of Wesley and Bradley Kinane, Sophia Willey and Pippa DeSantis; and dear aunt of Elaine and Jim Donley and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gladys' family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King will gather for a service of prayer and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. All are welcome. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to cemetery floral restrictions, please consider memorial contributions to Christ the King Church, Community Hospice or the . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Funeral Home Cannon Funeral Home

2020 Central Ave.

Albany , NY 12205

(518) 869-1005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.