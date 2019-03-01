Kinane, Gladys D. GUILDERLAND Gladys D. Kinane, 93 of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Grand at Guilderland. She was born in Esopus, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan Mencel. Gladys was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph D. Kinane Jr. in 2002. She was a loving and caring homemaker that absolutely adored her grandchildren. With a smile that would light up a room, Gladys will always be remembered for grace and kindness. She was a member of the Guilderland Seniors where she enjoyed playing bingo. Gladys was a longtime parishioner at Christ the King Church and she was an avid reader. She was the beloved mother of Jo-Anne (Terry) Barlow, James (Nancy) Kinane, Colleen (Scott) Pariseau and the late Patricia Gosch (John). Gladys was the cherished grandmother of Erin (Adam) DeSantis, Bryan Pariseau, James (Angie) Kinane Jr., Brittany (Marty) Spencer, Kristin (Brock) Willey and Kayla Pariseau. She was the great-grandmother of Wesley and Bradley Kinane, Sophia Willey and Pippa DeSantis; and dear aunt of Elaine and Jim Donley and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gladys' family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King will gather for a service of prayer and remembrance at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. All are welcome. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Due to cemetery floral restrictions, please consider memorial contributions to Christ the King Church, Community Hospice or the . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2019