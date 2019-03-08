CUVA Gladys E. You're not forgotten, Mother dear, Nor ever shall you be As long as life and memory last, We will remember thee. We miss your smile, we miss your laughter, We miss your beautiful blue eyes. But who do we turn to when we're blue, And just need you. No one knows the silent heartaches, Only those who have lost can tell Of the grief that's borne in silence For the one we loved so well. We love you Mom.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys E. Cuva.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2019