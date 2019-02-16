Howe, Gladys G. WESTVILLE, N.Y. Gladys G. Howe, a native of Cooperstown, dedicated educator, and faithful follower of Jesus Christ, passed away peacefully Sunday night, February 10, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Westville. She was 97. Born April 13, 1921, in Cooperstown, she was a daughter of Edwin N. and Blanche O. (Palmer) Bowen in Lentsville. Raised on the family farm, Gladys first attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Cooperstown High School. She then graduated from the State University College of Oneonta (now SUNY Oneonta) and taught primary grades in the Bethlehem Center and Glenmont Elementary Schools in the Bethlehem Central School District in Delmar. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna-Gene and Hugh L Francis of Westville; her granddaughter Victoria M. Francis of Sussex, N.J.; and nieces and nephews, including Melanie Collins of Ravena, Brian and Alicia Bowen of Hartwick, Susan and Randy Gelatt of Burlington Flats, Timothy Bowen of Mentor, Ohio, Jennifer and Richard Smith of Schenectady, Jeffrey and Jennifer Bowen of Cooperstown, and Donald E. Bowen, Robert E. Bowen and James E. Bowen, all of the Albany area; and many grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Peter Paulson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald E. and Priscilla Bowen (Briere) and George E. and Katharyn Bowen; her nephews, David E. Paulson and Leonard W. Bowen; and her nieces, Pamela K. Wayman and Debora Liburdi. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Funeral services and interment will be held later this spring. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.
