O'Brien, Gladys GUILDERLAND Gladys Kniskern O'Brien, 90, passed away on June 16, 2020. Born on March 15, 1930, in the family farmhouse in Carlisle, N.Y. She was the daughter of George and Florence Kniskern. She was the loving wife of Gillen O'Brien. She also leaves behind a son, Timothy O'Brien and his wife Tina of Wynantskill along with her three grandchildren, Noah, Sarah and Ryan. Gladys graduated as valedictorian from Cobleskill High School. She then went on to graduate from Syracuse University and earned her master's degree from the University of Middlebury Vermont. Gladys was a Spanish and Latin teacher at Guilderland High School and Altamont High School. After retirement she substituted at many area high schools along with teaching English as a second language for the State Education Regents Department. Gladys was one of the founders of Lynnwood Reformed Church on Carman Road. She played piano before the organ was installed in the church. She may be remembered as the one who, with her mother, baked many pies for election day. In the summer she liked to camp in the Adirondacks. Later with her husband she sold antiques and ads for old cars. Gladys was involved in many organizations which included coordinating blood drives for the Red Cross, Orchid Society, past president of the Guilderland Lioness club, Schoharie Historical Society and the Guilderland Honor Society. Funeral services will be private with burial in Carlisle Rural Cemetery. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.