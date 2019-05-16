Gladys Strauss

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for the loss of your mother Laurie! Prayers..."
    - Maureen Cellery
  • "sorry for your lost"
    - mr & mre kenneth croyle
  • "Dear Lauri, we are so sorry for your loss, I loved her so..."
    - Dotty & Rico Petrucco
Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
Obituary
Strauss, Gladys EAST NASSAU Gladys Strauss, 98 of East Nassau, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home in East Greenbush. Gladys was a lifelong resident of East Nassau before moving to Evergreen Commons. She was past treasurer of the Hoags Corners Volunteer Ambulance and a former Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her son, Harry Gilliland; daughter, Laurie Laier; sister Maudie Bergeron as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Calling hours will be followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019
