Strauss, Gladys EAST NASSAU Gladys Strauss, 98 of East Nassau, passed away on May 15, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home in East Greenbush. Gladys was a lifelong resident of East Nassau before moving to Evergreen Commons. She was past treasurer of the Hoags Corners Volunteer Ambulance and a former Girl Scout leader. She is survived by her son, Harry Gilliland; daughter, Laurie Laier; sister Maudie Bergeron as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Calling hours will be followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be in the East Nassau Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019