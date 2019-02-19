Edmunds, Gladys W. ALBANY Gladys W. Edmunds, born on July 12, 1924, in Halifax, Va. to the late Annie Wood and the late James Martin. Gladys passed away at age 94 on February 14, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Gladys was the loving wife of the late Ulysses L. Edmunds Sr. She was preceded in death by her sons, Preston Lee Edmunds, Henry Louis Edmunds, and Frank Albert Edmunds; brothers, Henry Wood and O.D. Wood; and sisters, Lily Bell, Mary Alice and Queen Anna. Gladys is survived by her sons, Joe Louis Wood (Kathy) and Ulysses Edmunds Jr. (Barbara); daughters, Carolyn Stephens, Katherine Tune (Larry), and Mary Lane; and sisters, Carolyn Medley and Rebecca Washington. Her legacy will live on as she leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Many thanks to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice Care for their assistance and support. Gladys was a strong and passionate woman who devoted time caring for her family and sharing her words of wisdom with those she encountered. No funeral services will be held. Gladys' life will be celebrated by spreading love and joy in the honor of her name. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019