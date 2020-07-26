Wright, Glen Dyer SCHODACK Glen Dyer Wright passed away on July 20, 2020, in Schodack. He was born on August 3, 1967, in Troy to the late Joseph and Joyce (Dyer) Wright. He grew up in Niverville and graduated from Ichabod Crane High School, class of 1985 in Valatie. Glen loved all sports, particularly football and racing. He was a longtime fan of the New Orleans Saints. In his early teens he was a member of the Wright Brothers Racing Team, where he loved watching his brothers race at Lebanon Valley Speedway. In recent years he was a member of Wright Motorsports where he was able to watch his nephew on the track, carrying on the family's love of racing. Glen worked in retail management; his most recent position was store manager for Family Dollar in Nassau. Besides his parents, Glen was predeceased by his sister-in-law Kathy Tremont Wright; and brother-in-law Henry J. Schweikert Jr. He is survived by his siblings, Rick Wright of West Sand Lake, Jayne Schweikert of Halfmoon, Jim Wright of East Chatham, and Tom Wright of Palm Coast, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Glen will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will have a private burial. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
