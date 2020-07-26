1/
Glen Dyer Wright
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright, Glen Dyer SCHODACK Glen Dyer Wright passed away on July 20, 2020, in Schodack. He was born on August 3, 1967, in Troy to the late Joseph and Joyce (Dyer) Wright. He grew up in Niverville and graduated from Ichabod Crane High School, class of 1985 in Valatie. Glen loved all sports, particularly football and racing. He was a longtime fan of the New Orleans Saints. In his early teens he was a member of the Wright Brothers Racing Team, where he loved watching his brothers race at Lebanon Valley Speedway. In recent years he was a member of Wright Motorsports where he was able to watch his nephew on the track, carrying on the family's love of racing. Glen worked in retail management; his most recent position was store manager for Family Dollar in Nassau. Besides his parents, Glen was predeceased by his sister-in-law Kathy Tremont Wright; and brother-in-law Henry J. Schweikert Jr. He is survived by his siblings, Rick Wright of West Sand Lake, Jayne Schweikert of Halfmoon, Jim Wright of East Chatham, and Tom Wright of Palm Coast, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Glen will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will have a private burial. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved