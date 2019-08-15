|
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
|
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
|
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Valentine, Glenn A. DELMAR Glenn A. Valentine, 86, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019. He was a longtime friend and companion of Judy Hughes. He was born in Cadosia, N.Y. and the son of the late Ina Schriver and Floyd Valentine. He attended grade school in East Branch, N.Y. and high school in Hancock, N.Y. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in August, 1953. He was an executive vice-president with Mall Airways and he later retired from Cooper, Erving, Savage, Nolan & Heller as a department manager in August, 2002. Glenn had a love of aviation and was a shareholder and board member at the South Albany Airport. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and fishing in his younger years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was always working on a home project. He always had a good time going back home to get together with his many siblings. Glenn is survived by his sister, Marie Kolb of Johnson City, N.Y.; brother, Earl of Browndale, Pa.; sister, Hilda Smales of Endicott, N.Y.; brother, F. Harvey of Hudson, Fla.; brother, James of Fruitvale, Texas; brother, Robert (Gert) of Cambridge, N.Y.; and brother, the late Richard of East Branch, N.Y.; his children, Kenneth (Margaret) of Ballston Lake, Deborah Valentine of Summerfield, Fla., and Christine Valentine of Watervliet; his grandchildren, Rebecca (Michael) Jones of Tyngsboro, Mass., Zachary Mero of Plattsburgh, Tyler (Samantha) Valentine of Watervliet and Abbigail Zawistowski of Watervliet; his great-grandchildren, Stella and Lillian Jones, Jaden Mero and Avyonnah Valentine, as well as several nieces and nephews. His former wife, Jacqueline, predeceased him in 1999. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 1-4 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be on Thursday, August 22, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schylerville. There will be a meeting at the funeral home parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to The Capitan John J. McKenna IV, Military Courtesy Room, at Albany International Airport in Glenn's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019
