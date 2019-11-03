Sussman, Glenn D. VENTURA, Calif. Glenn D. Sussman, formerly of Colonie, passed away in Ventura, Calif. on November 30, 2018, at age 62 after a brief illness. Raised in South Colonie, Glenn was a 1973 graduate of Colonie Central High School and earned his B.A. degree in film and theatre arts from Harpur College at SUNY Binghamton. Glenn retired to Ventura, Calif. after nearly 30 years in various supervisory roles at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Tax & Finance in field offices in New York, Brooklyn and Albany. Glenn was an avid lover of the cinema and had completed six screenplays at his death with the hopes of pursuing his passion for writing throughout retirement. He is survived by his brother, Stephen and sister-in-law Rebecca, of Goleta, Calif.; several cousins, and lifelong friends including the Harris family of Colonie. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Bessie (Butler) Sussman. Services will be held in the Temple Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane, Loudonville, on Sunday, November 17, at 12 p.m., with a reception in celebration of Glenn's life to follow. Donations may be made in Glenn's name to your .



